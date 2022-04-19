Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Increases By 32.8%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 11,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Minim will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Minim during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.