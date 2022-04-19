Short Interest in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Decreases By 31.0%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCAAU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock remained flat at $$10.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

