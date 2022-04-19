Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Grows By 31.5%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NRBO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 39,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,995. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

