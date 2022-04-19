Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Grows By 29.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NMTLF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 273,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Age Metals (NMTLF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.