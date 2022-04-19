Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Grows By 29.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NMTLF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 273,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.