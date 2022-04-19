Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Expands By 35.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at $3,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEGG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 3,381,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,679. Newegg Commerce has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

