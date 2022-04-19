Short Interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Rises By 30.8%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,900 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 751,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ NN remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 116,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,366. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
