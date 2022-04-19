Short Interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Rises By 30.8%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,900 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 751,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NN remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 116,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,366. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03.

Get NextNav alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $50,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.