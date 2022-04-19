Short Interest in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Rises By 30.2%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 374,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 344,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

