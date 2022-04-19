Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Declines By 24.9%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 201,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

