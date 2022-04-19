Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declines By 29.0%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE SAR traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 83,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.54. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.