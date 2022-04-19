Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Declines By 20.5%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $3,883,242. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
