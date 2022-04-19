Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Declines By 25.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 1,147,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,908. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,299,844 shares of company stock valued at $75,571,129. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

