Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Decreases By 22.2%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

