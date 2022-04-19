Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 25.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
