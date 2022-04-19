Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Decreases By 25.7%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

