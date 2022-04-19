Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $266.61, but opened at $275.24. Signature Bank shares last traded at $284.98, with a volume of 7,354 shares changing hands.
The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.
The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.00 and a 200 day moving average of $315.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)
Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.
