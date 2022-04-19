Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,726. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Sika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.