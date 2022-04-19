Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Down 0.4%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01. 28,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 44,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

