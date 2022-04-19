SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$13.30 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$13.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.39. The stock has a market cap of C$111.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$37,730.10.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

