SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a market cap of C$111.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$13.88.

In other news, Director Atul Sharma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total transaction of C$37,730.10.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

