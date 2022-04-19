SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a market cap of C$111.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$13.88.

In other news, Director Atul Sharma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total transaction of C$37,730.10.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.