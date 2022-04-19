SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SMRT opened at 4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.36. SmartRent has a 52-week low of 4.51 and a 52-week high of 15.14.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

