SmileyCoin (SMLY) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $499,461.97 and $6.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

