Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

