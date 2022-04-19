SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $548,692.91

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $548,692.91 and approximately $32,212.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

