SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $20.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,807. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

