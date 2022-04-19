SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.05

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 249335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBND. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

