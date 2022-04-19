Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.96

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEPJY shares. HSBC cut Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

