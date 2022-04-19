SPINDLE Hits 1-Day Volume of $554.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $409,149.70 and approximately $554.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,370.14 or 0.99989683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00260544 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00342045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00152365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00091703 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

