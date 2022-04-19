Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $43.02 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00192131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.07421947 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,974,184 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

