Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $1,082.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002482 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008201 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.