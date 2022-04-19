Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STLD stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

