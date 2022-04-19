stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Hits $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.56 or 0.07438138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,369.80 or 1.00051597 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00035844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048758 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

