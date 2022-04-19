StockNews.com Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

