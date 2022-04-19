StockNews.com Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

