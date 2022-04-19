StockNews.com Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.