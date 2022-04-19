StockNews.com Lowers PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRAA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

