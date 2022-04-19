StockNews.com Lowers USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

USAK opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

