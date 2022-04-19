StockNews.com Lowers USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
USAK opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About USA Truck (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
