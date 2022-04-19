Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stride updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Stride stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. 497,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,238. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
