Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $696,789.70

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $696,789.70 and $68.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.