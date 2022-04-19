Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 226 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

