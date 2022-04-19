Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.61

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

