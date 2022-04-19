Swarm City (SWT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,280.00

Swarm City (SWT) traded 165.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 371.3% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $1.87 million and $3,280.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

