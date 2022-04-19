Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Buyback $2.80 billion in Outstanding Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.