Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SYPR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,817. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

