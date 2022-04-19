Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Don H. Liu Sells 8,500 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, reaching $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

