Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Target by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

NYSE TGT traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.05. 4,691,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.54. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

