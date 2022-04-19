Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $559,228.61 and approximately $229.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,326.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00814643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00207163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00025320 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

