TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 3.9%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 19,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,145,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $538.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.98.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 445,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

