The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 5,368,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

