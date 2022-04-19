The Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011788 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00234032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

