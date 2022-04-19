The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. 2,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

